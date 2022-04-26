"Was supposed to be resting"  - Liam Harrison still getting in the work following ONE 156 classic

English Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison had an action-packed clash at ONE 156 against 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym.

The two fighters blasted at each other from the very first second. 'The Hitman' Harrison was dropped twice in quick succession, but then returned with punches in flurries. Harrison was able to drop Muangthai three times in a single round, thus sealing his victory.

This fight was full of fireworks. For his efforts, Harrison was awarded a double performance bonus that totaled $100,000. Additionally, Harrison was awarded a title shot after the clash.

After the match, Harrison posted on Instagram that he is already back in training, while admitting that he should actually be resting. The fight took place on Friday evening and by Monday morning, he was already back lifting weights.

The caption reads:

"Was supposed to be resting but had to get a little session in before I go on holiday tomorrow."

Fellow ONE Championship fighter Alain Ngalani commented, saying how impressive this is:

"Hahahah sick mindset."

Liam Harrison gets a title shot against Nong-O

The fight between Harrison and Muangthai scintillated the international audience. It was so thrilling that ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded Liam Harrison a title shot on the spot.

In the next title clash, 'The Hitman' Harrison will be meeting Muay Thai knockout king in Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Nong-O won his ONE Championship Muay Thai title in 2019 and has now defended it in five bouts. Additionally, he has won his last three title defenses via knockout.

Previous to this success in ONE Championship, Nong-O held numerous championship titles in Lumpinee Stadium, plus more championships in other organizations. He has over 260 victories in his total fight career.

The title shot will be a challenge for Liam Harrison. The Englishman knows that he is aging in a sport that teh youth thrive in. He previously held titles in Muay Thai for the WBC, Patong Stadium, and others. He is also currently riding a five-fight win streak.

Harrison said in his post-fight interview:

"What you see is what you get. And what you get is knockdowns, knockouts, blood, sweat, guts, drama, and excitement. I come here on this stage, and I want to entertain and if that didn't entertain you then nothing will... We bite down on our gum shield and we go to war."

A ONE Championship title match between Liam Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is expected to go down later this year.

