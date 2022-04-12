"The music hits just right" - Fans are loving the music from Liam Harrison's pad work courtesy of French Fuse

Liam Harrison making noise while hitting the pads is typical, but it’s not everyday that the noise becomes the main vocals for a music video.

On Twitter, ONE Championship shared a piece made by the musical group French Fuse. The video sees one of the members of the group vibing to the beat of Harrison’s pad work. He then adds some sounds to it and mixes them together to create an upbeat tune.

Fans are loving the product because the music fits perfectly with the sound of Harrison’s pad work. One fan tweeted:

“When the music hits just right. The pads never stand a chance!”

The video was also shared on Instagram, where it entertained the likes of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera and multi-time kickboxing world champion Alain Ngalani, among others.

One fan was so amused by the video and hoped good things would come for the people who came up with it. The fan said:

“This is absolutely genius! I hope the composer finds much success!”

It's a tune that could live in your head and at least one fan appreciates it that way. The fan said:

"This is the 3rd time I've seen this post from 3 different accounts. And I haven't had enough of it."

Liam Harrison will face ‘Elbow Zombie’ at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

There will be no music accompanying Liam Harrison’s kicks in the circle on April 22 when he takes on Muangthai PK.Saenchai on the main card of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

Muangthai is a seasoned fighter with over 200 fights in his career. He is known for his aggressive style of fighting, which typically employs the use of his elbows, earning him the nickname ‘Elbow Zombie’. He is currently undefeated in three fights in the circle.

For his part, Harrison is an eight-time Muay Thai world champion with over 100 bouts to his name. He built a reputation with his incredible knockout power. Like Muangthai, he also has an aggressive, high-pressure style to go with that knockout power, which got people calling him ‘Hitman’.

On a card filled with stars and high stakes, Harrison and Muangthai’s matchup could steal the show with their explosive fighting styles.

Edited by Harvey Leonard