Watch: Nong-O getting battle-ready for inevitable showdown with dangerous Liam Harrison

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is sharpening his tools ahead of his eventual clash with title challenger Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison.

In a recent Instagram video released by the Evolve MMA fighter, fans can witness him doing some impressive work on the Muay Thai pads.

Watch the Instagram video below:

If you've been following the legendary Thai fighter's career, you'd know that he is one of the best Muay Femurs (tacticians) of his generation. His grasp of the basics is as perfect as anyone could possibly get. Watching the video, you can tell that the ONE Muay Thai king is a master of the fundamentals.

His trademark darting right hand, followed by a series of elbows and a mid-kick, is so fundamentally sound that you cannot see any wasted movement of unnecessary energy spent.

Nong-O does not employ fancy strikes like question mark kicks or turning side-kicks. He has, however, the technical prowess and precision of a master.

Fighting a Muay Bouk (aggressor) like Liam Harrison, the defending world champion has to be on-point with his precision, technique, timing and ring IQ. As they say in boxing, "box a brawler and brawl a boxer"

Though there isn't a set date yet on when the two will clash, the champion is already well into his training camp in preparation for the renowned Englishman. Something tells us that this fight will be one for the ages.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao starches Felipe Lobo in his most recent world title defense at ONE X

If you would like to witness the clinical precision and technical prowess of the great Nong-O, look no further than his fifth title defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt at ONE X. Against Felipe Lobo, the Thai legend put on a clinic against the Brazilian standout.

In the midst of his calculated chaos, the Thai legend sent the challenger's consciousness into orbit with a crushing uppercut that snaked through the guard.

Nong-O sent his opponent crashing to the canvas by cunningly setting up his powerful elbows. Lobo was not expecting the uppercut as his guard was mostly anticipating the endless stream of straights and roundhouse kicks the champion peppered him with the entire fight.

Once the champion got close enough to connect with an uppercut, the fight was over. It was a good old fashioned misdirection as Lobo was already conditioned to defend strikes coming from the middle or from the side, not from underneath.

Watch the full fight highlights below:

