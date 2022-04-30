"🔥🔥🔥" - ONE Championship interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin agrees with Liam Harrison's inspirational words

ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison has been making the rounds on social media for his incredible performance at ONE 156.

The England-born striker survived two straight knockdowns to make a miraculous comeback and earn a TKO victory over Muangthai. All within 90 seconds. The performance was so awe-inspiring that Harrison won a rare double bonus from ONE, amounting to $100,000.

In a recent post by ONE Championship, the Asian promotion shared Harrison's inspiring words about his now-legendary come-from-behind win:

"What I did tonight is the reason why you never ever give up. No matter what your path in life is... I hope I gave you some inspiration to keep on fighting."

What 'The Hitman' did that night is one of the reasons why we love watching combat sports. The athletes remind us of the incredible things we can do as humans. If they don't, they then show us the things we aspire to be.

The performance and subsequent quote was so inspiring that even ONE Championship's interim heavyweight champion, Anatoliy 'Sladkiy' Malykhin, was out of words to say:

"🔥🔥🔥"

Despite his comment being just fire emoji's, it captures what the heavyweight champ, and all of us, feel: we're all fired up. If you watch Harrison's fight and hear his post-fight words, it's hard not to be.

Liam Harrison put on a comeback for the ages at ONE Championship 156

In perhaps one of the most unforgettable 90 seconds in the history of ONE Super Series, Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym put on an absolute classic at ONE 156.

The two Muay Thai warriors didn't waste time feeling each other out early on. Headkicks, stiff jabs, and haymaker hooks opened the bout. In the middle of the fray, Muangthai landed a powerful headkick that dropped Harrison hard. 'The Hitman' recovered and made it back to his feet but then got dropped again by a piston-like cross by Muangthai.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



The Hitman strikes back! Liam Harrison delivers one of the craziest comebacks in ONE Championship history!



@LiamBadco | #ONE156 𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗬. 𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗧. 🤯The Hitman strikes back! Liam Harrison delivers one of the craziest comebacks in ONE Championship history! 𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗬. 𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗧. 🤯The Hitman strikes back! Liam Harrison delivers one of the craziest comebacks in ONE Championship history! @LiamBadco | #ONE156 https://t.co/7FHV4OA3zf

The Thai banger rushed Harrison but the tough Englishman countered with a combination that scored him his own knockdown. After beating the 10 count, Muangthai fought back but was sent to the canvas again.

With the two fighters scoring two knockdowns apiece, one of them needs to score just one more within the round to win the fight. Harrison rushed in at the wobbly 'Elbow Zombie' to put him down again and win the fight.

The win was so incredible that ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong not only gave 'The Hitman' a double ONE Championship bonus, but also a title shot at bantamweight champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Edited by Harvey Leonard