Watch: Liam Harrison building one-punch knockout power in preparation for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Following his epic come-from-behind victory over Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156, Liam Harrison is hard at work getting ready for the fight of his life. ‘The Hitman’ is slated to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in a yet-to-be-announced showdown.

As we grow closer to the eventual bantamweight clash, Harrison is ramping up his training, further developing his already immense power.

In a recent video clip posted on Harrison’s Instagram, the British striker can be seen doing pad work, showing off his speed and strength with every strike delivered.

“Still 8.5 weeks to go…we’re building a different type of monster this time.”

The last time we saw Harrison in the ONE circle, it was in one of the greatest rounds in ONE Championship history. ‘The Hitman’ faced early adversity when he ate a head kick 58 seconds into the first round.

Harrison immediately dropped, but got back to his feet, beating the referee’s count. Once back on his feet, Harrison was immediately met with a massing left from Muangthai that dropped him for the second time in a matter of seconds.

With the fight all but over, Harrison kicked it into overdrive and rocked Muangthai with a big right hand before dropping the Thai fighter with a vicious left. Smelling blood in the water, ‘The Hitman’ lived up to his nickname by dropping Muangthai for the second time with a flurry of strikes.

Once Muangthai got to his feet, Harrison moved in for the kill, dropping his opponent for the third and final time to score a jaw-dropping TKO. For his effort, Harrison was rewarded with a $100,000 performance bonus.

Liam Harrison faces his toughest test against the legendary Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Fighting since the age of nine, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has amassed over 300 wins in his combat sports career. Given that he is undefeated in the ONE circle, it is going to take a special kind of athlete to knock off the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. That's a task that Liam Harrison is more than ready to tackle.

Harrison has previously acknowledged that Nong-O is one of the greatest fighters of this generation. Knowing Nong-O’s legacy, Harrison believes it’ll mean that much more when he shocks the world and defeats the reigning champion. While speaking with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said:

“Everyone’s writing me off already, which I love. I love it when I keep reading people saying ‘Liam’s got no chance, Liam’s not good enough, Liam’s too old,’ because that just gives me more fuel. It puts more petrol on the fire. I can’t wait to shock the world and prove everyone wrong. I want this more than anything. I’ve worked my whole career to put myself in this position now. I’m not going to lie down. I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”

Liam Harrison will get his long-awaited opportunity sooner rather than later.

