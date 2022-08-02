“I can’t wait to watch this fight” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is excited for Rodtang vs. Savvas Michael

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael? ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is certainly a fan of the matchup. He recently offered his opinion on the next round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix on August 26.

Two expert Muay Thai fighters dominated in the tournament's first round and now meet each other in the semi-finals. Those two are Cypriot striker Savvas Michael and ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang.

Muay Thai legend Nong-O had this to say about the upcoming bout while speaking to ONE.

“I can’t wait to watch this fight. Savvas is a veteran fighter in Thailand. As for Rodtang, it’s needless to say how strong he is. We will definitely see some fierce trading in their fight.”

Savvas Michael is a 23-year-old who has collected numerous world championships outside of ONE. He faces the biggest test of his career when he takes on Rodtang. 'The Iron Man' has won over 250 professional Muay Thai fights and holds the flyweight gold in ONE.

The two highly-skilled strikers are booked to fight at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

This fight card event will also feature Nong-O as he looks to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against British striking veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison.

Fighters Comment on Rodtang vs. Savvas Michael

Fans and fighters alike are highly excited for the next round of the Muay Thai World Grand Prix. Nong-O's August 26 opponent, Liam Harrison, spoke to ONE and is picking Savvas Michael to defeat Rodtang.

Harrison said:

“I’m really looking forward to him and Rodtang because if there’s a foreigner who can beat him at that weight, it is Savvas. God knows what’s going to happen in that fight, but as I said, if anyone can beat Rodtang, it’s him.”

In comparison, ONE Championship superstar Stamp Fairtex picked Rodtang to defeat the Cypriot in her own interview with ONE.

“For Rodtang and Savvas, I think [Rodtang] will win because he attacks better. The only way for Savvas to [win] is to go toe-to-toe with him with a strong heart and be conscious of not falling into Rodtang’s game."

It will be an exciting and skilled showdown between Michael and Jitmuangnon on August 26. The winner will get to move to the final of the Grand Prix, which is to be hosted later this year.

