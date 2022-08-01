Check out Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty highlights, does this rivalry need a trilogy?

Fan favorites Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty return to the ONE circle at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26th. Unfortunately, they won’t be facing one another, but both will be in action as part of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship.

ONE Championship took a look back at the rivalry between Rodtang and ‘The General’ ahead of their return to the ONE circle on August 26th.

Watch the epic highlight reel of their two world title tilts below:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty have met twice before, in both instances it was for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

In their first outing at ONE: Dawn of Heroes, ‘The General’ walked in the champion, but it was Rodtang who walked out with the gold via unanimous decision. Five months later, they ran it back at ONE: A New Tomorrow. On that night, Rodtang scored a third-round knockout to take the series 2-0.

Jonathan Haggerty has shown interest in getting another crack at ‘The Iron Man’ but with two losses already against the Thai icon, are the fans clamoring for another showdown between the two?

Both fighters have won all their outings since their last encounter two-and-a-half years ago, and have shown that they truly are two of the top fighters in the division. Should Haggerty continue his dominance, fans will surely embrace a trilogy bout between the two.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty’s path in the ONE flyweight world grand prix

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will face Savvas Michael in the second-round of the tournament following his masterful performance against Jacob Smith in the quarter-final round at ONE 157. Michael punched his ticket to the semi-finals when he defeated Amir Naseri on the same night.

For Jonathan Haggerty, the path back to the tournament will be unconventional. Originally scheduled to face Walter Goncalves in the opening round at ONE 157, ‘The General’ was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed illness. Luckily it didn’t take long for Haggerty to recover and resume training. The British striker now steps into the cage at ONE on Prime Video 1 against Amir Naseri, with the winner becoming the official tournament alternate.

This means that should Haggerty defeat Naseri, he will stand by to take the place of any of the four remaining competitors should they be unable to proceed to the next round of the tournament. With both Rodtang and Superlek Kiatmoo9 the heavy favorites to meet in the tournament final, Haggerty could be thrust into a position to throw a kink in those plans.

