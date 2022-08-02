“I would definitely do my best” - Nong-O Gaiyanghadao open to facing Rodtang in super-fight

ONE Championship is home to two of the best Muay Thai fighters walking the earth. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Rodtang Jitmuangnon have been nothing short of dominant since they both entered the promotion. With over 500 career wins combined, Nong-O and ‘The Iron Man’ have presided over their individual weight classes, but could we see the two elite strikers clash in a Muay Thai super-fight?

With both fighters currently undefeated in the circle and carrying ONE world championships, the stakes would be high. Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O discussed the possibility of the two warriors meeting inside the circle someday.

“If I had a chance to confront Rodtang, he would surely be the toughest task for me. But we would have to consider which weight we would fight at. But if it actually happened, I would definitely do my best.”

Speaking honestly about his chances against Rodtang, Nong-O would welcome the opportunity to face someone he believes is practically unstoppable.

“I can’t see anyone who can stop him. But anything can happen in combat sports. Therefore, you must not be careless. The tide can be turned anytime. This is something every fighter needs to consider, me included.”

There’s no doubt that fans would be hyped to see Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Rodtang Jitmuangnon square off. Before they can look at a potential showdown, though, both fighters will have to come out on top in their respective ONE on Prime Video 1 bouts on August 26th.

Watch Rodtang's ONE highlights in the video below:

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Rodtang Jitmuangnon highlight a stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card

On August 26th, ONE Championship makes its return to U.S. primetime for ONE on Prime Video 1, and its main card features two Muay Thai world champions.

In the evening’s co-main event, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against British striker Liam Harrison.

As the No.5-ranked bantamweight contender, ‘Hitman’ earned his shot at Nong-O with an insane come-from-behind victory over Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156. Harrison pocketed a cool US$100,000 bonus along with his world title opportunity.

Before the co-main event goes down, the second round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will conclude when Rodtang faces skilled striker Savvas Michael. Rodtang delivered a beautiful performance in his quarterfinal pairing with Jacob Smith, while Savvas Michael was dominant over Amir Naseri in his opening round contest.

Watch Nong-O's ONE highlights in the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far