“It’s going to be a demolition job” - Freddie Haggerty backs world champion brother Jonathan Haggerty to beat Felipe Lobo

Freddie Haggerty made a successful promotional debut this past weekend at ONE Friday Fights 49 as he looks to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Jonathan Haggerty.

2023 was an incredible year for Jonathan Haggerty, as he went from a highly regarded competitor to a two-sport world champion at the forefront of the promotion.

2024 will see the double champ hoping to keep hold of his titles, with his first test coming at ONE Fight Night 19 in the form of Brazil’s Felipe Lobo.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship is on the line on February 16 with the British striker set to defend the strap for the first time since his shock upset win over Nong-O Hama.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Freddie Haggerty previewed the fight and gave his take on whether his brother will leave Lumpinee with both gold belts. He said:

“My prediction for John and Felipe Lobo is John, 100 percent. I’ve got so much belief in John. No matter with whom he fights. I think it's going to be a demolition job. I just don't think Lobo’s got much for John. I think he's very one-dimensional. I think he’s going to get him done nice and early.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty will look to continue their undefeated run through 2024

Now that Freddie Haggerty is off the mark in the Friday Fights series, it is up to Jonathan to maintain the momentum.

Anyone who watched either of his performances from last year, will be confident that this patch of incredible form isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

‘The General’ has been better than ever since moving up to the bantamweight division, where he has put away world champions in back-to-back fights.

Brazil’s Lobo presents a tough challenge, but one that Haggerty and his team will be more they can overcome, especially given Haggerty's recent performances inside the Circle.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Check your local listings for more details.