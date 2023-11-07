“I can't stand his face” – Jonathan Haggerty dismisses Felipe Lobo as a threat to his Muay Thai and kickboxing titles

More challengers are calling out Jonathan Haggerty after he achieved two-sport supremacy at ONE Fight Night 16 over the weekend.

We can now add Felipe Lobo to the long list of fighters who all want a piece of ‘The General’.

Last Friday, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion collected a second gold strap after knocking out Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Obviously, that did not sit well with Andrade’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate Lobo, who cornered ‘Wonder Boy’ in the epic champion vs. champion clash.

The second-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender even confronted Haggerty in the ring shortly after his victory, as the pair exchanged some choice words.

In his post-event interview with The South China Morning Post, Haggerty addressed the altercation and dismissed the Brazilian’s chances against him in a fight.

“I don't even like to mention number one because [Felipe] Lobo, he doesn't even want it. Like I said in the last interview, I just can't stand his face, so If he wants it, then yeah, if not number two or anyone. I'm not here to call names.”

Here’s the full interview:

Jonathan Haggerty, of course, is going to be one busy fighter since he now has to defend two belts in two sports. The 26-year-old Brit even shared his desire for a third one by going over Andrade’s backyard and challenging him for the bantamweight MMA crown.

Meanwhile, Felipe Lobo is scheduled to rematch Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 17 next month. If ‘Demolition Man’ can score another impressive knockout, then his desired showdown with Haggerty may materialize after all.

