“I’m not always looking for it” – Submission specialist Kade Ruotolo gives his honest assessment on leg locks

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo had quite a big night at ONE Fight Night 21 last weekend.

After dispatching Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight bout, the 21-year-old phenom announced his much-anticipated transition to MMA.

It's official, Ruotolo will face Blake Cooper in a three-round MMA contest at ONE 167 on June 7. As one of the most feared athletes in the grappling world today, it's nearly a foregone conclusion that Kade Ruotolo will be gunning for the tap.

Appearing on MMA legend 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast on YouTube, Ruotolo discussed the full arsenal of deadly submissions he has, including his dreaded leglock.

Kade Ruotolo said:

"Now we’re super comfortable with them. I’ll attack with them here and there. It won me ADCC last year so I can’t say I don’t like them. But I’m not always looking for it or going for it."

In 2022, Ruotolo became the youngest ADCC world champion ever by submitting Mica Galvao via heel hook. It is, however, advisable to be careful with leglocks in MMA, as attacking with it will leave your face unprotected.

Good thing Kade Ruotolo has a full arsenal of submissions at his disposal.

Watch the full podcast episode here:

Kade Ruotolo ready to take on anybody in budding MMA career

Speaking further on his transition to MMA, Ruotolo is exuding supreme confidence as he is taking his take-no-prisoners attitude in BJJ to the world of MMA.

When asked who he has in mind to face after the Cooper fight, the prodigious world champion said:

"Honestly. I don't really care. A fight is a fight. Regardless of the style I'm fighting, you know. Just doesn't matter when I do MMA more frequently. Jiu-jitsu guy, wrestler, striker, whatever."

Catch Ruotolo's performance at ONE Fight Night 21 via replay available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

As for ONE 167, the event will air live in US primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

