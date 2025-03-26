"I'm always rooting for you" - Muay Thai royalty Saenchai cheers on Tawanchai after stunning loss to Masaaki Noiri

A revered Muay Thai icon has reassured Tawanchai PK Saenchai that he is not alone in facing a tough setback over the weekend.

Offering words of comfort was non other than the legendary Saenchai, who consoled the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion following his technical knockout loss to Masaaki Noiri in their battle for the division's interim kickboxing gold at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23.

As Tawanchai took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his supporters, Saenchai left a heartfelt message in the comment section.

Saenchai wrote:

"Keep fighting, brother. I'm always rooting for you."

For now, that's all Tawanchai needed to hear after going through a hellacious experience in front of a pro-Japanese crowd at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

From the opening bell, Noiri came out aggressively, dictating the pace and putting Tawanchai on the backfoot. However, the Thai superstar stood his ground, responding with sharp, powerful combinations.

As the fight entered the second round, Tawanchai turned up the intensity of his attacks. Unfortunately, Noiri already got hold of his rhythym, landing an overhand right with increasing success.

The turning point came in the third frame when Noiri sent Tawanchai crashing to the canvas with a left hook.

Although Tawanchai managed to return to his feet in time, Noiri pounced on the opportunity, unleashing a flurry of strikes to force the stoppage at the 1:55 mark.

Tawanchai expected to return to Muay Thai and defend divisional crown

Despite a heartbreaking loss at ONE 172, Tawanchai PK Saenchai still holds the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship — a silver lining amid the disappointment.

Although his bid to become the promotion's latest two-sport king came up short, redemption may come sooner rather than later as he prepares to defend his throne once again.

One potential challenger standing in his path is Bampara Kouyate, the division's No. 2-ranked contender, who recently made a statement with a first-round TKO of 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut.

If Tawanchai returns to his Muay Thai roots, Kouyate could be the ideal dance partner for his road to redemption.

