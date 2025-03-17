“So technically perfect” - Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s brutal rise to Muay Thai power has fans singing his praises ahead of ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai isn't hailed as a rising star in the striking world for a reason — his track record speaks for itself.

Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2021, the Thai powerhouse has graced the global stage on 11 different occasions, emerging victorious in 10 of those outings — with six wins coming by knockout.

Ahead of his next assignment later this week, the world's largest martial arts organization released a short feature, highlighting his meteoric rise to global superstardom.

Fans were quick to shower praise on the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion's curriculum vitae, further cementing his growing reputation and influence on the well-entrenched combat sports scene:

Recently, Tawanchai proved that he deserved to be in the discussion among the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet today after obliterating Superbon in their rematch at ONE 170 this past January.

Taking place before a sold-out crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the 25-year-old phenom subjected his Thai compatriot into a tough predicament, operating behind his blinding speed and destructive power shot.

When Tawanchai saw he could rock Superbon in the opening frame, he shifted into overdrive in the second frame.

There, Tawanchai dropped Superbon to the canvas three times, clinching an emphatic technical knockout to tighten his grip on the divisional Muay Thai throne at 155 pounds.

Tawanchai competes for interim kickboxing gold at ONE 172

Now, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is aiming to elevate his blossoming career by claiming a new set of 26 pounds of gold in a different sport.

The Thai hard-hitter is booked to go head-to-head with Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172, emanating live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans worldwide can watch this bout on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

