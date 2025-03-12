“It’s really you” - Fans can’t hold their excitement after casually running into Tawanchai during a ONE Championship promo shoot

There is no denying that Tawanchai PK Saenchai has cemented his reputation as a superstar, with adoring fans flocking to him whenever he navigates the bustling streets of Thailand.

Ad

That star power was on full display during a recent documentary shoot ahead of his upcoming bout.

Check the clip below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A stunned passerby could hardly believe his luck upon crossing paths with the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion:

"Wow, it's really you. I can't wait to tell my friends."

Even a passing taxi driver couldn't resist the urge to call out Tawanchai, a testament to his growing popularity:

"I wish you luck and prosperity. You're the best. I'm your fan forever!"

Ad

A key factor behind Tawanchai's following is his impressive under the ONE Championship banner.

The Thai sensation has compiled an outstanding record of 10-1 in striking matches, highlighted by four successful defenses of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship since claiming it from Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 in Setpember 2022.

Tawanchai's traction soared at an all-time high when he staked his divisional crown against fellow Thai icon Superbon in a rematch at ONE 170 this past January.

Ad

There, he pulled off the improbable, knocking down the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion on three occasions in the second round to score a rousing technical knockout victory in front of a sold-out crowd at Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Tawanchai guns for second world title at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's acclaim could raise to new heights if he walks away with the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship draped on his other shoulder.

Ad

He aims for the status as a two-sport world champion against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172, emanating live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Fans can get hold of the action live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.