FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai PK Saenchai adds to his collection of chilling highlights his leg-breaking KO of Jamal Yusupov

There's no denying that Tawanchai PK Saenchai's devastating power has been the driving force behind his success — and Jamal Yusupov learned that the hard way.

Yusupov had a chance of a lifetime when he challenged Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023, happening before a raucous crowd at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, Yusupov had no idea that he would be heading back to Turkey with both a shattered dream and an injured leg. In a swift and brutal display of striking mastery, Tawanchai needed just 49 seconds to finish the job.

The Thai megastar's crushing leg kick sent Yusupov hobbling in pain, leaving referee Olivier Coste with no choice but to stop the fight.

This marked Tawanchai's first successful defense of the divisional crown since overthrowing Petchmorakot Petchyindee from his seat atop the weight class at ONE 161 in September 2022.

He recorded four more defenses, including his jaw-dropping victory over fellow Thai icon Superbon in their much-awaited rematch at ONE 170 this past January.

Tawanchai dropped Superbon three times in the second round to extend his reign of terror in the bracket.

Tawanchai suits up for action at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai looks to showcase his patented power as he battles Masaaki Noiri for ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172, scheduled for March 23 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

If he emerges triumphant, Tawanchai won't just claim the honor of being the promotion's newest two-sport world champion — he'll also strengthen his case as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet today.

ONE 172 will be available on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

