“Game of inches” - Fans see the sheer technical brilliance Tawanchai unleashed against Superbon in Bangkok super fight

More than a month has passed, yet fans are still buzzing about Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s emphatic victory over Superbon in their highly anticipated rematch.

The two elite strikers clashed once again for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE 170, electrifying a sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this past January.

Their first meeting at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023 ended in a narrow majority decision for Tawanchai. Determined to silence any lingering doubts, the 25-year-old Thai sensation vowed to deliver a definitive finish — and he did just that.

From the opening bell, Tawanchai dictated the pace, unleashing his signature speed and punishing power. He systematically broke down Superbon with crisp boxing combinations, putting his compatriot on wobbly legs early in the first round.

Smelling blood, Tawanchai turned up the heat in the second frame. A relentless onslaught sent Superbon crashing to the canvas three times, forcing the referee to halt the contest and cementing Tawanchai’s dominant TKO victory.

To further fuel excitement for his next assignment, ONE Championship recently shared highlights of that bout on Instagram, where the platform’s users raved about his spectacular performance:

Tawanchai guns two-sport glory at ONE 172

With the Superbon chapter finally closed, Tawanchai PK Saenchai now sets his sights on an even greater goal — becoming the promotion’s latest two-sport world champion.

The Thai phenom returns to action at ONE 172, where he’ll face Japanese standout Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the iconic Super Saitama Arena.

A recent ONE poll indicated that 73 percent of fans believe that Tawanchai will be walking out with two gold-plated belts draped on his shoulders.

ONE 172 will stream live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

