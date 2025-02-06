"I’m the best fighter in the world" - Ilia Topuria clears air on fighting Islam Makhachev and moving up to lightweight

Ilia Topuria has made clear that he wants to move up to lightweight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound strap. The Spaniard is confident that he stands alone as the world's best fighter, and facing Makhachev would be the perfect way for him to prove that.

The lightweight champion currently lays claim to the coveted title of pound-for-pound (P4P) number one fighter in the world, according to the UFC's rankings. 'El Matador' occupies the fourth position in the rankings and believes he can topple the current king.

Topuria could face Makhachev this year, but he has also been touted to take part in a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski. The 28-year old was recently interviewed by mainevent, where he discussed a potential clash with the 155-pound champion, saying:

"This is something that I want to do. The UFC knows that. But at the end of the day this is something that the UFC decides because they know how to run the business. They know how to do it... If they tell me that they want me to keep defending the belt in the 145 [pound] division, maybe I will do that. But if they let me go up to 155, I will do that." [3:05-3:32]

He added:

"What I want to do is move up to 155 because I know by fact that I can become a two-weight world champion. Islam, he is a great fighter, he is the number one pound-for-pound... For me, myself, I'm the best fighter in the world. I know that I can do with him whatever I want to do." [4:55-5:20]

Catch Ilia Topuria's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

Alexander Volkanovski's coach reveals Ilia Topuria fight still not confirmed

Ilia Topuria's first featherweight title defense came against Max Holloway at UFC 308. 'El Matador' knocked the Hawaiian fan favorite out cold. Following the result, Topuria shared a faceoff with Alexander Volkanovski in the octagon, indicating that they would be fighting next.

But in December, Topuria's coach shared their collective interest in a move to lightweight, sparking debate among fans and pundits about Volkanovski's next opponent.

The former featherweight champion's coach, Joe Lopez, was recently interviewed by Submission Radio, where he shared the following:

"Nothing's been said and nothing's been signed. I can't say. It is the fight that we really want back... They told us it's a belt fight. So whether it's [Topuria] or whether it's somebody else, I don't know."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's coach discussing Ilia Topuria below (11:30):

