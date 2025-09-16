  • home icon
"I’m the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world" - Terence Crawford declares himself the face of boxing after historic Canelo Alvarez win

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 16, 2025 02:12 GMT
Terence Crawford claims he
Terence Crawford claims he's the pound-for-pound best boxer.

Terence Crawford’s win over Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas was built on timing, precision, and control across twelve rounds. At 38, he climbed into a weight class many thought would be out of his reach. However, he walked away with the undisputed super middleweight crown to become the first man of the four-belt era.

With that, he made history as the first male fighter of the four-belt era to hold undisputed titles in three separate divisions. Crawford entered the bout as an underdog, largely due to concerns over size and strength at 168 pounds. Canelo had dominated the division with an unbeaten record.

However, Crawford neutralized his offense from the opening bell. He outlanded the Mexican star in both total punches and power shots. He didn't appear to be troubled by the heavier man’s strikes, and executed a game plan that left Alvarez short of answers across twelve rounds.

The result cements Crawford’s legacy as one of the finest technicians of modern boxing. For him, the victory secures his argument as the sport’s pound-for-pound leader and strengthens his claim to being the defining fighter of this generation.

Speaking at the post-fight show, Crawford said:

"This is the top of the top. Canelo is an all-time great, like I said before. He's the last one. There's no more Canelos, there's no more. So when you look around, you say I'm that Canelo. I'm the face of boxing now. I'm the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, like I've always been."
Check out Terence Crawford's comments below:

Terence Crawford dismisses Ilia Topuria’s callouts after Canelo win

Terence Crawford has brushed aside Ilia Topuria’s attempts to lure him into a boxing match. The newly crowned three-division undisputed champion made it clear he has no interest in entertaining the UFC lightweight champion’s challenges.

Topuria accused Crawford of copying his walkout music and has repeatedly claimed he would knock him out. The American responded to Topuria's comments on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"For what? What money would I get out of fighting him? Tell me how much I'm going to get out of fighting him? Please. He's nowhere near the level of Conor McGregor. Let's be real. Stop it. Don't even compare him to Conor... Like I said, I don't know this guy. I've never seen this guy fight, and I watch a lot of MMA."
He added:

"Maybe I'm slipping. Maybe he's a good fighter. I don't know. But I've honestly never seen this guy fight. And I've seen Conor McGregor fight a lot of times. Just saying. Him and Conor, it's night and day. It's night and day. You know it's night and day. Don't ever try to say they're on the same level."
