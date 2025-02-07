“I’m in the best shape possible” - Ellis Badr Barboza locked and loaded for battle against Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28

Ellis Badr Barboza is ready for the biggest fight of his career.

The former WBC European Muay Thai Champion and ONE upstart is slated to challenge dual sport king Prajanchai for the Muay Thai gold and he believes he's never been more prepared. Speaking with Nick Atkin in the pre-fight interview with The Bangkok Post:

"Yeah, I feel like I've had a long time to prepare for this fight and mentally as well." Barboza said. "I knew about this fight for a long time, so I'm in the best shape possible."

'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza has had a relatively short run with ONE Championship, with two wins so far. However, to be immediately given a chance to go for gold says a lot about his potential and the promotion's faith in his skills.

Watch the full interview below:

Ellis Badr Barboza vows to stop Thai icon Prajanchai and take home the gold

Ellis Badr Barboza is well aware that upon entering the ring, he will be facing one of the most technically gifted fighters in the game. Rather than play it safe, however, the British challenger is coming in with an aggressive mindset.

"This fight, I'm only going for a knockout. Of course, I would do whatever I can to make sure I'm ahead of the scorecards. But I'm not here just to give it to the judges. I'm here to finish him and take the belt straight back to the UK."

'El Jefe's admiration for Prajanchai is a double-edged sword. He has expressed that he was honored to be going up against the Thai icon, but at the same time, knowing he's going up against a decorated fighter only serves to fuel his hunger for a definitive victory.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

