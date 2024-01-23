“I'm a better fighter” – Rade Opacic promises to bring an improved version of himself vs Iraj Azizpour

Serbian kickboxing standout Rade Opacic is ready to show the world that he is one of the best strikers in the sport.

Emanating from Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, January 28, Opacic will return to the Circle looking to score his third-straight victory after back-to-back wins over Giannis Stoforidis and Guto Inocente.

However, Opacic will face his toughest test to date when he meets former KLF kickboxing champion Iraj Azizpour.

The Iranian is coming off his first loss under the ONE banner, suffering a second-round knockout at the hands of two-division titleholder Roman Kryklia. But before that, Azizpour practically walked through the competition, earning three wins in a row.

Azizpour will look to bounce back at ONE 165 this Sunday night, but Rade Opacic has no intentions of letting that happen when they meet in a heavyweight kickboxing tilt this week.

“I think I’m a better fighter, and I’m going to show it on January 28,” Opacic said in an interview with ONE. “I’m going to finish it. Anybody who is in the ring with me, I’m going to go to finish them. It doesn’t matter if it’s Iraj or anybody else.”

Can Rade Opapic put away his more experienced opponent?

Thus far, Rade Opacic has been handed just one defeat in his run with ONE, succumbing to a stunning first-round knockout against Guto Inocente in June 2022.

Opacic earned his redemption a year later, landing a unanimous decision victory over Inocente in their ONE Fight Night 11 rematch.

Opacic is 6-1 inside the Circle and 18-6 overall. Meanwhile, Iraj Azizpour goes into the contest with a 3-1 record in ONE and 68 career wins, giving him a distinct advantage when it comes to experience.

Who comes out on top in this can’t-miss heavyweight kickboxing clash? Let us know below!

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.