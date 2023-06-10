ONE Fight Night 11 results: Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente

ONE Fight Night 11 kicked off with a hard-hitting heavyweight kickboxing clash between Brazilian standout Guto Inocente and Rade Opacic.

Guto Inocente and Rade Opacic stepped inside the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night to run back their ONE 158 clash in June 2022. Their previous bout saw Inocente walk away with a first-round knockout of Opacic. Going into the bout, Inocente was looking to bounce back from a September loss against Roman Kryklia while Opacic was intent on making it two-in-a-row after scoring a second-round KO against Giannis Soforidis in his last outing.

Guto Inocente opened things up with a couple of stiff leg kicks, but Opacic returned fire up top with a combination of strikes that had Inocente on his proverbial bicycle. Opacic continued to push the pace throughout the opening round. With 15 seconds to go, Opacic uncorked a combination, catching Inocente with a big right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas. Inocente was able to answer the referee’s 10-count and make it to the second round.

Rade Opacic came out for the second round with seemingly no respect for Inocente’s power and continued to pepper the Brazilian with a bevy of strikes. Opacic appeared to slow down in the second half of the round, allowing Inocente to storm back and land a variety of solid strikes of his own.

The third round was by far the closest as both fighters began to fatigue. Opacic appeared to be the fresher fighter throughout the final three minutes but was unable to muster the strength needed to put Inocente on the mat before the final bell sounded.

Official Result: Rade Opacic def. Guto Inocente via unanimous decision.

Poll : 0 votes