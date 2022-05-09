"I’m a complete fighter and I want to show that in ONE Championship" - Guto Inocente plans to become a three-sport competitor

Guto Inocente has already made a name for himself in kickboxing, winning world titles over his 17-year fighting career.

While he’s signed with ONE Championship as a kickboxer, Inocente recently said he plans to dabble in both Muay Thai and make a return to mixed martial arts in the promotion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Inocente said that he’s one of the most well-rounded fighters in the heavyweight division and he wants to prove that claim when he fights in other sports.

Guto Inocente said:

“I’m a complete fighter, and I want to show that in ONE Championship. I believe that ONE is the perfect place to work hard and fight kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA. That’s what I want.”

Inocente won three titles in WGP and collected regional championships in both Shooto and the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations.

He also has 10 wins in MMA, with two of his last matches resulting in a pair of first-round victories in May and July 2021.

If he does transition to MMA, Inocente will join the ranks of one of the intense divisions in the promotion, which includes ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar and interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Interestingly, Guto Inocente has set his eyes on the two top names in ONE Championship’s heavyweight class.

“Bhullar and Malykhin are very good, very strong fighters. I really want to face them. I want to work, I want to fight. I want to fight everyone in the division. I’m at my best, I’m full of health, so it’s time to test myself.”

Another fighter Inocente is keen on facing is Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, a man who owns 17 Brazilian jiu-jitsu world titles. The grappling legend is also 2-0 in his young MMA career.

“Marcus ‘Buchecha’ is standing out a lot. I’m following his fights. Even though he comes from jiu-jitsu, he’s already shown that he’s not afraid to get punched in the face. But, if I go to MMA, his dream of being champion won’t work out.”

Guto Inocente plans to go 2-0 in his ONE Championship career

Guto Inocente is on a massive collision course with up-and-coming talent Rade Opacic at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Opacic, 24, is 4-0 in ONE Championship, with all of his four wins coming via knockout in the second round.

Inocente knows the caliber of Opacic’s striking, but the 35-year-old veteran believes he has what it takes to counter his younger opponent.

“Rade Opacic is a guy who combines punches well with kicks, low kicks, and high kicks. So, I have to be smart with those kicks and also with the body shots. He likes to attack the liver a lot with punches, but I believe that it is very difficult for him to fit this blow on me.”

We'll see if Inocente is right when he returns to the circle on May 20.

Edited by Harvey Leonard