“I’m the better fighter” – ‘Striking specialist’ Kwon Won Il says he’s covered all ground for Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg test

South Korean knockout artist Kwon Won Il believes he’ll be the all-around better fight when he steps inside the ring with Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

This Friday, January 12, on American primetime, ‘Pretty Boy’ will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium ready to score his third-straight victory under the ONE Chamionship banner.

Standing in his way will be a dangerous Mongolian standout ready to make his mark in a stacked bantamweight division.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his highly anticipated return at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand, Kwon Won Il suggested that his skills will be superior to that of Zoltsetseg, whether the fight stays on the feet or goes to the ground.

“I believe I’m superior in striking, but overall, I’m the better fighter in all aspects of MMA,” he said.

Kwon goes into the bout with an impressive 100 percent finish rate, earning eight wins by way of knockout since signing with the promotion in 2019. Will he add KO number nine inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Zoltsetseg gunning for a big win against ranked Kwon Won Il

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg burst into ONE Championship, winning five of his first six bouts with four of them via knockout.

However, back-to-back losses against Yoshiki Nakahara and Russian contender Ilya Freymanov set him back a few steps. He did bounce back with a solid split decision win over Chen Rui at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September, though.

If he can add a big win to his resume against No.3-ranked Kwon Won Il, Zoltsetseg could find himself thrust into the bantamweight top five and one big win away from a potential title opportunity against the division’s reigning king, Fabricio Andrade.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.