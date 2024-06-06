"I'm a better fighter" - Victoria Souza not sold on Itsuki Hirata's fighting abilities

Things are heating up for the upcoming atomweight MMA match between Victoria Souza and Itsuki Hirata on June 7, which will be part of the ONE 167 card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Souza acknowledged Hirata's well-rounded arsenal but is convinced that she is the better fighter heading into the showdown, as she proclaimed:

"Even though she is a complete fighter, I think I'm a better fighter both on the feet and on the ground."

Trending

The 26-year-old Brazilian will be looking for her second victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and return to the win column at the expense of 'Android 18,' who is also aiming to do the same.

Souza is coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Noelle Grandjean in March 2024 at ONE Fight Night 20, but she remains a top contender in the division.

Prior to that setback from Grandjean, she outpointed Linda Darrow in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7 with a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

Victoria Souza and Itsuki Hirata join other ONE Championship superstars on the loaded ONE 167 card

Aside from this exciting and crucial clash between Souza and Hirata, the ONE 167 card is a star-studded event that will be headlined by the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

The co-main event is equally fantastic, as Rodtang Jitmuangnon takes on Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing fight. Other notable names included on the card are Johan Ghazali, Denice Zamboanga, Sitthichai Sitongpeenong, Adrian Lee, Masaaki Noiri, Kade Ruotolo, Liam Harrison, and Mikey Musumeci.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.