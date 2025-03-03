"I’m a big fan now" - Joe Rogan makes feelings known about "outstanding" Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. title fight, wants to see rematch

Joe Rogan was impressed by the recently concluded clash between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. Davis retained his WBA lightweight title after a split draw against Roach at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this past weekend.

In the opening sequences, Davis exercised caution recognizing his opponent's power. Roach resorted to applying steady pressure behind a high guard and sharp jabs.

Frustration eroded Davis' composure in the fourth round as he lurched forward to land seemingly desperate shots. Roach recognized the shift in momentum and started landing solid straight rights in the fifth.

By the middle rounds, Roach gained momentum, shaking Davis with sharp right hands. The decisive moment of the fight unfolded in the ninth round after a clean shot from Roach. Davis unexpectedly took a knee before retreating to his corner. Willis opted against a knockdown count, which left fans and boxing analysts perplexed.

Ultimately, the judges scored the fight 115-113 for Davis and 114-114 on the other two cards, as both fighters settled for a split draw.

Rogan shared a post on Instagram reacting to the fight and wrote:

"Watching the replay of the outstanding title fight last night between @gervontaa and @oneof1x. I had never seen Lamont fight before, but I’m a big fan now. Fight was a draw, but it was an amazing contest, and I really hope they run it back."

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

Ryan Garcia reacts to the controversial moment in Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. clash

Ryan Garcia pulled no punches while reacting to the controversial no-call in the recently concluded Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. clash.

The boxing star criticized the New York State Athletic Commission for failing to overturn the decision to not score Davis taking a knee as a knockdown, which seemingly cost Roach the fight. During the ninth round, Davis took a knee after a clean jab from Roach, but referee Steve Willis did not count it as a knockdown.

Garcia compared this to the instance where the commission overturned his win against Devin Haney last year due to a positive PED test. He launched a series of posts on X reacting to the controversial fight and wrote:

"What I’m wondering is if the commission only makes changes when you complain and cry like Haney, or they actually care about the integrity of the sport! Nothing against 'Tank, ' but since the commission switches my victory, they should switch this victory for Roach. They won’t though because they were out to get me from the beginning."

Check out Ryan Garcia's X posts below:

