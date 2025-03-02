Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks, Damian Lillard & Swaggy P react as Gervonta Davis - Lamont Roach fight ends in controversial draw 

Carmelo Anthony's ex Mia Burks joined Damian Lillard and former NBA player Nick Young in expressing her views about the controversial Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight on Saturday. Burks shared an Instagram post on her story featuring the controversial moment from the fight where David took a knee after a jab to his face.

"Draw is CRAAAAZZZZYYYYY", the post, which Burks shared, was captioned. She added exclamation points while sharing this post on her Instagram story.

Lillard. on the other hand, responded to the fight on X and said:

"I ain’t gonna lie. I'm a big Tank fan but I thought Roach edged that one out bro."

Former Lakers player Nick Young also shared his opinion on the fight. He uploaded a video sharing his initial thoughts after the fight. He expressed his opinion on the draw in the caption and said:

"Tank fight was a draw soon as I seen juelz 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 … I was think Haney part 2 …. Juelz and them essentials. Boots bad luck 😂😂😂😂"

On Saturday, boxing fans all around the world had their eyes on the contest at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis also known as Tank, took on the rising star Lamont Roach for a title match. The fight started on a slow note and slowly picked up pace, only to end in a controversial draw.

The controversial moment in the match was when Roach threw a jab at Gervonta Davis that forced him to take a knee. This was, however, not counted as a knockout and Davis was allowed to take a break to wipe his eye after this moment.

NBA Analyst predicted Gervonta Davis fight would land more than 86 punches during the fight

Analyst Stephen A. Smith also follows the sport of boxing and he spoke about Gervonta Davis's fight earlier in the week. On Friday, he predicted that Tank would land more than 86 punches in the fight.

In a video that Smith uploaded in partnership with betting company Prize Picks on Friday, the NBA analyst gave his prediction for the Davis-Roach fight. He said:

"I see this as being a kind of fight where he (Tank) is gonna have to run him down .... and he is gonna have to throw him some punches before he ultimately catches him."

Stephen A Smith's prediction turned out to be right, and Davis landed 93 punches in comparison to Roach's 87 punches. The fight, however, ended in a controversial draw.

