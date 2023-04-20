Norma Dumont is condifent that she would be a tough matchup for reigning two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes should they fight in the octagon.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Dumont shared her thoughts on Nunes and her upcoming trilogy fight with former women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena. When asked who could challenge the two-division UFC champion, she mentioned that she believes she will be the fighter that challenges her.

She said:

"I am. I am her challenge. I think I'm the next who will challenge her and I think I have it all to challenge her." [4:20 - 4:31]

Despite being the No.13 ranked bantamweight, the Brazilian could possibly earn a title shot against 'Lioness' should she challenge her for the women's featherweight championship. She mentioned that she believes she matches up well in all areas, saying:

"I'm also strong, I also have a lot of abilities, I'm also a complete athlete, so I'm here." [4:35 - 4:43]

Dumont has competed at 145lbs in the past, so if she were to extend her winning streak in impressive fashion, it wouldn't be too far fetched if she earned a featherweight title shot.

Norma Dumont considers Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women's MMA

Chris Worsey @Chris_Worsey Amanda Nunes's story is a testament to perseverance and hard work.



- Pan-American BJJ Champ by 18

- Brazilian National BJJ Champ by 18

- UFC Double Champ

- 1st Double Champ to defend BOTH belts



One of the greatest fighters of all time. Amanda Nunes's story is a testament to perseverance and hard work.- Pan-American BJJ Champ by 18- Brazilian National BJJ Champ by 18- UFC Double Champ- 1st Double Champ to defend BOTH beltsOne of the greatest fighters of all time. https://t.co/026SUKzcbH

Norma Dumont had a lot of praise for Amanda Nunes as she considers the two-division UFC champion to be the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) in women's MMA.

During the affromentioned interview, she shared her thoughts on the GOAT debate. Although she was inspired by Cris Cyborg, she believes Nunes has done enough to earn that distinction of being the GOAT. She highlighted 'Lioness' abilities and for not being a one-dimensional fighter, saying:

"Amanda Nunes [is the greatest female fighter ever]...She's strong, she has a lot of abilites, she's a good fighter, she's a complete fighter, complete athlete, all of it." [3:45 - 3:59]

'Lioness' makes a strong case for being the GOAT for women's MMA, especially considering she has defeated a number of former and current UFC and Bellator champions throughout her career. Nunes is a two-division UFC champion and defended both belts.

