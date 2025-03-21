"I'm not chasing Jon Jones" - Tom Aspinall addresses fan concerns over fight delay

The ongoing negotiations for the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight are getting to a point where the public might start losing interest. Ever since the fight was proposed, the MMA world went crazy, dubbing it as the biggest title fight in UFC history. This is for a good reason as Jones and Aspinall are two of the greatest fighters the sport has ever seen.

Ad

Ad

Trending

However, the talks have been going on for months now and no solid date has been set or even a definitive answer from both sides has been made public. Fans are getting impatient and hate has been thrown on both Aspinall's and Jones' sides.

Fans are accusing Aspinall of holding out too long with the hopes of bagging the big money fight. They're comparing him to Michael Chandler, who waited two years to score the Conor McGregor fight but never got it.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In response, the interim UFC heavyweight champion said:

"I'm not chasing [Jon Jones]. The reason I want to fight Jon Jones is because he's got the belt. Nothing else. Like if Jon Jones doesn't have the belt, I'm not bothered about it. I'd be doing the same if it was anybody. The one I'm after is being known as the number one heavyweight walking around on planet earth right now."

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below(26:42):

Ad

Tom Aspinall expresses frustration over Jon Jones fight delay

Tom Aspinall shares the fans' frustration, as it turns out. His thirst to solidify his name amongst the greatest is pushing the powerful Englishman near the end of his rope. At the moment, the big question lingers: how long will Jon Jones make us wait?

Having to wait this long for the biggest fight of your life while the prospect of it even happening continually dangled on your face can truly frustrate anyone. Speaking to Morton Sport on YouTube, Aspinall said:

Ad

"I've had enough talking about it, mate. Honestly bored of it. We'll see what happens, yeah, we will just see. I'm ready to fight whenever they tell me. So, just let me know and I will be there."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (2:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.