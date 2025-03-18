Jon Jones seeks six months for Tom Aspinall fight as Ariel Helwani hints summer timeline is fading: "The clock is ticking"

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani hinted that the summer timeline for Jon Jones' return is fading, as 'Bones' needs at least six months of camp for the potential fight against Tom Aspinall.

One of the most awaited heavyweight title unification bouts between Jones and Aspinall has the entire MMA community talking. However, several fans believe it may never come to fruition.

Aspinall has been demanding a title unification bout since Jones' first successful heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

However, Jones has shown interest in fighting Alex Pereira and has displayed little to no interest in the Aspinall fight. He emphasized that it would not add significant value to his resume and wants to be compensated adequately to face the UK native for the unification bout.

UFC CEO Dana White recently hinted that Jones might return this summer, and fans may finally see him face the interim heavyweight champion.

Recently, Helwani expressed concerns about the potential fight between Jones and Aspinall, asserting that he was told the heavyweight kingpin would need at least six months of preparation once the fight is locked in. He said:

“The clock is ticking… It feels like if summer is the goal, it’s starting to slip away a bit”

Tom Aspinall grows frustrated waiting for Jon Jones fight

It remains uncertain whether Jon Jones will return to fight Tom Aspinall for the unification bout or announce his retirement from the sport.

In his recent appearance on Morson Sport, Aspinall expressed his frustration over the prolonged wait, saying:

"I've had enough talking about it, mate. Honestly bored of it. We'll see what happens, yeah, we will just see. I'm ready to fight whenever they tell me. So, just let me know and I will be there."

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below (2:10):

