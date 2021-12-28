"I'm coming!" - Stephen Loman warns ONE Championship rivals

Stephen Loman has sent a strong message to his ONE Championship rivals. 'The Sniper' delivered a ferocious debut at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II where he knocked out No.3-ranked bantamweight Yusup Saadulaev in the first-round.

Loman held the distinction of being the longest-serving champion in Brave CF before signing with ONE earlier this year. The 29-year-old was due to take on John Lineker in April but that bout got canceled. By matching Loman up with Lineker and then the hugely experienced Saadulaev, ONE clearly see the Team Lakay star as a serious contender. Now, in the wake of such an emphatic debut, he has sent a clear message to his peers.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda.com, Loman said:

"I think they watched the fight. And of course, that's a knockout so you feel it's like crazy. I'm not just being confident, but I send the message. 'I'm coming!' I'm coming for the top and I'm coming for any of those guys in the division."

Loman is a very humble operator but admitted that he's been doing work involving visualization. He also stressed the importance of believing that you're the best. With Lineker set to challenge Bibiano Fernandes for the belt in the first half of 2022, it's a fascinating time for the division. If Loman is to gain another world title, then his self-belief will be essential.

Currently riding a nine-fight winning streak, the Filipino already has the support of his coach. In a recent interview, Mark Sangiao explained that Loman is on the same level as both Lineker and Fernandes.

Fabricio Andade likely to be next for Loman

While waiting for a shot at Fernandes or Lineker, Loman has another Brazilian in his sights. Fabricio Andrade fought on the lead card at Winter Warriors Part II and produced his own spectacular first round knockout against Li Kai Wen. 'The Sniper' has clearly taken notice and is open to making the fight happen.

"I watched his fight before us and he has good hands Those hands were sharp," said Loman. "And he's mixing with his knees and a long reach so I think he's a very good striker. It will be a good striking battle because he's a Muay Thai fighter. It's going to be a good fight for striking," he added.

In just three fights in ONE, Andrade has propelled himself into the top 4 at bantamweight. Having choked out Mark Abelardo on his debut in 2020, 'Wonder Boy' won a unanimous decision against No.5-ranked Shoko Sato before dispatching Li.

If Loman can beat the 24-year-old, he will be in pole position to face the winner of Lineker vs. Fernandes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim