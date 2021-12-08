Watch: Yusup Saadulaev's 2013 win over ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes

Yusup 'Maestro' Saadulaev is is set to fight at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II against promotional newcomer Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman.

Known for his grappling acumen, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt once produced one of the most amazing submissions in ONE Championship history:

It's clearly not a wise choice to tangle with Saadulaev on the ground. In 2013, current ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes made that mistake.

Moraes, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt himself, tried to grapple with Saadulaev. However, the Dagestani nullified all of the Brazilian's attacks.

'Maestro' used his strong wrestling background to empathically take Moraes down and control him there with a heavy top game. Despite moments of success, 'Mikinho' never posed any real threat to Saadulaev on the ground or on the feet.

On the flip side, Saadulaev also wasn't able to truly dominate the fight either. However, 'Maestro' used his grappling to nullify Moraes and did just enough to score a split decision win.

Yusup Saadulaev welcomes Stephen Loman to ONE Championship

ONE Championship returns on December 17 with Winter Warriors II. The Asian promotion will put on a stacked all-MMA main card that showcases standouts from the famous Filipino stable Team Lakay.

The second bout of the main card will feature the long-awaited ONE Championship debut of Team Lakay's Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman. The former Brave CF bantamweight champion holds a remarkable 14-2 professional record and hasn't lost in six years.

Facing him will be the aforementioned Yusup Saadulaev, who looks to spoil Loman's welcome party by drowning him in the deep waters. The Dagestani former jiu-jitsu world champion has a 20-5-1 record and has not lost at bantamweight since 2014.

Look for Saadulaev to immediately drag the Wushu specialist down as one of Team Lakay's glaring weaknesses is their ground game. If Saadulaev gets the fight where he wants it, sit back and watch 'Maestro' conduct a symphony of violence on the mat.

