ONE: Winter Warriors II adds Fabricio Andrade vs. Li Kai Wen to the new lead card 

ONE: Winter Warriors II just got more interesting with the addition of a new lead card on Friday, December 17, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Among the fights added is a clash between Fabricio Andrade and Li Kai Wen in the bantamweight division.

Andrade will be competing for the third time in ONE Championship and he will be coming in with a professional MMA record of 5-2.

His debut fight took place in July 2020 and 'Wonder Boy' impressed by submitting Mark Abledardo with a rear-naked choke in the second round. His most recent bout was against Shoko Sato in February this year and that match ended in a unanimous decision victory for the Brazilian fighter.

Meanwhile, Li Kae Wen has been competing in ONE Championship since April 2016 and has had eight bouts with the organization already. 'The Underdog' has only lost twice in Asia's premier MMA promotion and carries a professional record of 10-4 heading into ONE: Winter Warriors II.

The Chinese fighter has won four consecutive bouts and will look to extend that streak at ONE: Winter Warriors II. Among the fighters he defeated in the run were Roel Rosauro, Rodian Menchavez, Emili Urrutia and, most recently, Paulus Lumihi way back in November 2019.

Kickboxing and Muay Thai matches added to ONE: Winter Warriors II

ONE: Winter Warriors II started as an all-MMA event. However, the fight card just got deeper with a Muay Thai and kickboxing bout added to the lead card.

Mustapha Haida will be competing for the fourth time in ONE Championship and will be fighting Arian Sadikovic from Germany in the lightweight division. Haida owns a professional record of 40-9-3 and 20 of those victories came from knockouts.

Asahi Shinagawa will also be returning to ONE Championship and will be going up against Joseph Lasiri in a Muay Thai match. The clash will be fought at strawweight.

Shinagawa is known as Asahi P.K. Saenshaimuaythaygym in Thailand and is currently the reigning WBC Muaythai Super Bantamweight champion. The 20-year-old fighter holds a 19-9 professional record.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Lasiri has been competing in ONE Championship since 2018 and has only won twice in six fights. The Italian fighter currently has a professional record of 41-12.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard