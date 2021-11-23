ONE Championship: Vitaly Bigdash, Zebaztian Kadestam added to Winter Warriors II

ONE Championship just spiced up their last fight card of the year with two former champions. Vitaly Bigdash and Zebaztian Kadestam are the latest additions to stack up the ONE: Winter Warriors II event happening on December 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Former middleweight champion Bigdash is making a return to ONE Championship after three years. The 37-year-old fighter from Russia will be taking on Chinese fighter Fan Rong.

'King Kong Warrior' will be entering ONE: Winter Warriors II with a professional MMA record of 14-2. His debut bout in ONE Championship was against Reiner de Ridder but he got the baptism of fire lost via a brabo choke in the first round. He then won his next two fights against Sherif Mohamed and Yuri Simoes.

Meanwhile, Bigdash lost the middleweight title to Aung La N Sang during their rematch in June 2017. His next fight resulted in his second professional loss at the hands of Leandro Ataides in the third round of ONE Championship -- Grit and Glory.

Kadestam, a former ONE Championship welterweight title holder, will be looking forward to bouncing back from two straight losses against reigning champion Kiamrian Abbasov and Gadzhimurad Abdullaev.

His opponent in ONE: Winter Warriors II will be an undefeated Russian fighter in Murad Ramazanov. Having already beaten Myung Ho Bae and Hiroyuki Tetsuka, this will be Ramazanov's third fight in ONE Championship.

Four Team Lakay fighters stacks up ONE Championship's final event of 2021

ONE: Winter Warriors II will be bannered by four fighters from Team Lakay who are looking to bring the heat inside the cage.

Former bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon will look to end his three-fight losing stream against South Korean fighter Kwon Won Il. Third-ranked flyweight Danny Kingad is set to fight Kairat Akhmetov in the hopes of earning a title shot against reigning champion Adriano Moraes.

Two debuting fighters are also set to come out of the Team Lakay stable. Former Brave Combat Federation bantamweight champion Stephen Loman will battle third-ranked Yusup Saadulaev. Opening the evening will be Coach Mark Sangiao's son, Jhanlo, hoping to earn his first victory in ONE Championship against Indonesian fighter Paul Lumihi.

