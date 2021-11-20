ONE Championship: Aung La Nsang made a statement in recent win against Leandro Ataides

Aung La Nsang has yet to have his next match with ONE Championship. While waiting for another opportunity, 'The Burmese Phyton' recalls his last bout in the promotion against Leandro Ataides was a statement fight.

The former two-division champion bounced back from losing both of his belts against Reiner de Ridder with a first-round knockout victory against the Brazilian middleweight.

For Nsang, it was a way for him to shut out his doubters and he is still a deadly fighter to tangle with.

"For sure it was very satisfying, especially all the work that went in and all the hardship that I went through, people doubting me and just to be able to prove the doubters wrong; that I’m still growing and I’m still getting better as a mixed martial artist." Nsang said in an interview with South Morning China Post.

"And to put on a stamp with the guy that, you know, it’s like a controversial loss to Reinier [de Ridder] and then he ends up training with him. It was like a good statement that I made and I’m excited."

Recalling his ONE Championship superfight with Brandon Vera

Prior to losing his ONE Championship belts against Reiner de Ridder, Aung La Nsang made a lot of noise by beating Brandon Vera in a superfight back in October 2019.

The match ended with a second-round knockout with Nsang maintaining his status as a two-division champion in ONE Championship. It was also his seventh consecutive win as no one has beaten time since June 2017. It was a bout Nsang feels that his fans most remember.

"That’s the thing that people remember. People don’t remember a boring fight, people are not drawn to those kinds of fights," Nsang recalls. "They want to watch good mixed martial arts, especially now that people are getting more educated in mixed martial arts. They have that hunger to see good mixed martial arts so that’s what I want to provide."

'The Burmese Phyton' now holds a professional MMA record of 27-12. Nsang hopes that ONE Championship will grant his fight request to tangle with Japanese fighter Yushin Okami next.

