Kevin Belingon looking to end losing streak in ONE: Winter Warriors II

It has been a year since Kevin Belingon competed in ONE Championship. His last fight was a loss against John Lineker but prior to that, he was defeated twice by reigning champion Bibiano Fernandes during the tail end of their trilogy battle.

'The Silencer' hopes to bounce back and return to his winning ways in the upcoming bout against Kwon Won IL at ONE: Winter Warriors II in December 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The former ONE bantamweight champion knows that he didn't perform well during his last three fights. The fighter from Team Lakay hopes to turn the tide in his upcoming bout and earn a title shot.

"My performance during the last three fights was not good. We reviewed all those fights, saw my weaknesses and that is what we improved on during training," said Belingon in an online media interview. "After my fight with John Lineker, I rested for a few weeks and returned to the gym to review. We now know what to do about this fight in December. I’m hoping for a good result so I can maintain my ranking and get a good shot at fighting either Linker or Bibiano."

Wary of Won's striking power ahead of ONE: Winter Warriors II

Belingon has been known to be a striker especially having a wushu fighting base. He is aware that his next opponent has been working on his striking as well and has devices a plan to counter his attacks.

"We are going to fight a boxer and we are preparing to counter his strikes," said Belingon. "Especially since he trained in the Philippines as we all know that boxing here in the country is good. We have a good game plan for that in order to get the win. For me, I’m 100% ready and confident that I will win this fight."

Kwon Won owns a professional MMA record of 9-3 with seven of those victories coming from knockouts. 'Pretty Boy' has won his last two bouts in ONE Championship and all his five wins in the organization ended in TKO victories.

34-year-old Belingon goes into this bout with a 20-8 professional record. His wins can be divided into nine decisions, eight knockouts and three submissions.

