ONE Championship: Danny Kingad sees  loopholes in Kairat Akhmetov fighting style

ONE Championship is set to see the return of Danny Kingad, who will be going up against Kairat Akhmetov. 'The King' has been itching to fight again and claims that he is better prepared after finding flaws in his opponent's fighting style heading into ONE: Winter Warriors II on December 17th.

This fight was originally supposed to happen on December 4th, 2020 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, but it was postponed after Kingad's cornerman tested positive for COVID-19.

With the long lay-off, Kingad used the downtime to work on improving his weaknesses. Upon studying his next ONE Championship opponent, the Team Lakay fighter discussed his strengths heading into this bout.

"I see many [loopholes]," said Kingad upon observing Akhmetov's game. "I think I can take him on striking, ground and wrestling. That is what I’m really preparing for in our gym. Even though he is a known wrestler, we are not scared and would also do the things he would."

Kingad is just about to reach his prime at 26 years old and this fighter from La Trinidad, Benguet, has only lost twice in 16 professional fights. He is known to be a very resilient and durable fighter after winning 11 bouts via decison.

Getting valuable tips from a stablemate and former ONE Championship titleholder

Kairat Akhmetov is one of the most dangerous fighters in the ONE Championship roster. The 34-year-old bantamweight from Kazakhstan has only lost twice in 26 professional bouts. One of those losses came Team Lakay fighter Geje Eustaquio.

'Gravity' decoded Akhmetov's fighting style as he prevailed over him during their rematch back in January 2018. Eustaquio won that match via unanimous decision and made it look relatively easy.

Kingad is not letting the opportunity pass by and has asked Eustaquio how to beat Akhmetov.

"When we talked, he gave me the advice to get the opportunity to wrestle with him because he feels I can take it. In terms of striking, he is not that polished and those were his advice to me that I have to be ready as always just in case the fight pushes through," Kingad said.

Akhmetov is currently on a three-fight winning streak heading to their matchup in ONE: Winter Warriors II. 'The Kazakh' was able to bring home wins against Haobin Ma, Reece McLaren and Dae Hwan Kim. All victories were from unanimous decisions.

