“I’m a cut above” - Stamp and Ham throw verbal jabs heading into highly anticipated world title clash

Atomweight superstars Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee got a little chippy ahead of their highly anticipated title tilt at ONE Fight Night 14.

ONE Championship will head back to the familiar confines of the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29 for a stacked night of fights that will put the biggest names in women’s combat sports under the spotlight in Lion City. In the main event of the evening, Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex will attempt to make history when she challenges Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Ahead of their clash, Stamp and ‘Hamzzang’ took a couple of verbal jabs at one another, adding another level of intrigue to this month’s massive headliner.

“Who DO YOU have claiming the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Championship on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 🏆”

After conquering the worlds of Muay Thai and kickboxing, Stamp Fairtex will look to add another ONE world title to her resume, becoming the first fighter in promotional history to capture three different titles in three different sports. Of course, that will be much easier said than done as Stamp is set to square off with one of the most experienced fighters in women’s mixed martial arts.

Ham Seo Hee will make her 35th career walk to the cage after spending years competing on the biggest stages around the globe. Will that be enough to claim a win over Stamp Fairtex, or will the Thai superstar etch her name in the history books on September 29?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in US primetime.