"I'm not that dangerous" - Giga Chikadze explains why he called out Max Holloway, also willing to fight Yair Rodriguez

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 25, Giga Chikadze made quick work of Cub Swanson and defeated the veteran featherweight inside the first round of their fight. Following his emphatic win, Chikadze called out Max Holloway and put the other featherweight fighters on notice.

Chikadze added another exceptional highlight to his resume when he caught Swanson with the 'Giga Kick', forcing the latter to go crumbling onto the canvas as the referee called the bout.

🚨 GIGA KICK ALERT 🚨@giga_chikadze sent Cub Swanson to the canvas 😤 #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/TzNPMW9TFY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 2, 2021

During his post-fight press conference, Giga Chikadze explained why he called out former UFC featherweight champion Holloway immediately after his win. The Georgian also made it known that he would be willing to welcome Calvin Kattar back into the octagon if Holloway wasn't available.

"I was in Georgia in January, in my home country, doing commentary for UFC when Max fought Calvin. And I enjoyed this fight and every single time he was doing something nice, I was, 'Oh man, how I wanna fight him, how I wanna fight him'. I feel like after this type of performance I might get it, if not maybe I can get his opponent [Calvin Kattar]."

Giga Chikadze also added that a fight against Yair Rodriguez would also be realistically possible after the former's win over Swanson. Chikadze took note that the Mexican has been pulling out of fights lately and jokingly claimed that the Georgian himself isn't a dangerous opponent, so there's no reason for Yair to withdraw from this one.

"I think versus Yair Rodriguez, that will be real ninja fight. At some point I believe this fight has to happen, you know. That's my opinion, if they offer this, I would definitely love this fight. Plus he's been pulling out from the fights for last few times and I'm not that dangerous, you know."

Could Giga Chikadze fight Max Holloway next?

A fight between Giga Chikadze and Max Holloway seems quite unlikely at this stage, given 'Blessed' will be fighting the winner of Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega for the UFC featherweight title.

Hence, Chikadze also mentioned the likes of Kattar and Yair in his post-fight press conference, as those two fights seem quite realistic for the up-and-coming featherweight sensation.