"I’m definitely playing it by ear"- Jim Miller clarifies UFC 300 fight may not mark retirement

At 40 years young, Jim Miller is here to stay.

As one of the oldest active fighters in the sport, Miller has already been guaranteed a spot on UFC 300 by Dana White. However, contradicting at own previous claims, the American states that he is more likely to continue fighting after the milestone event and not retire in April 2024.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Miller claimed that he would 'play it by ear' in terms of his future fighting career.

Though Miller has clamored to be on UFC 300 for many years, he is not completely locked in to compete on the pay-per-view card. He is scheduled to fight Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84, the first promotional event of 2024. Both Miller and White have said that the only obstacle keeping the lightweight mainstay off of the major event would be if 'A10' suffers an injury against Benitez.

Regarding the essential double-booking for the American, Miller said:

"As of today, that's the second fight of 2024. Years ago when I mentioned, 'I may get to UFC 300 and call it quits,' I was in a very different place. Right now, I'm definitely playing it by ear, but I will let you guys know when it's the last one."

Due to the nature of his career and life journeys, Miller has contemplated retirement multiple times in the past. Notably, the fighter was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013.

Who is Jim Miller fighting at UFC 300?

With just a couple of fights announced for UFC 300, Dana White made sure to point out Jim Miller's presence on the fight card.

However, despite the confirmation, Miller has not been officially booked for a fight in April 2024. Miller is scheduled to fight Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84, thus putting his status in the division on hold.

Regardless of the outcome at the UFC's opening card of 2024, White has seemingly confirmed that Miller will be a part of UFC 300.