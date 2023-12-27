UFC 300: How many fights have been announced by CEO Dana White so far? All the latest details here 

Dana White has officially announced three fights for UFC 300.

As 2023 comes to an end, MMA fans are already looking forward to what the UFC has planned for the upcoming calendar year. The worldwide leader in MMA has already announced the main events for the first quarter of 2024, but all eyes are on the historic event in April, UFC 300.

Earlier this month, UFC CEO Dana White gave fans an early Christmas present by announcing the first three fights of their 300th numbered event. Although the bout order hasn’t been confirmed, the recently announced matchups are expected to feature one on the main card while the other two are on the preliminary portion.

Firstly, the April 13 pay-per-view main card, which goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will feature a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic, who is returning from a two-year layoff.

Prochazka’s last fight was a loss against Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, so he’s looking to get back on track against Rakic. Meanwhile, ‘Rocket’ was seen as a legitimate contender before getting injured, which he plans to re-validate in his Octagon return.

The second fight announced for the highly-anticipated event is in the featherweight division. Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his 145-pound debut against the always-dangerous Calvin Kattar.

Kattar has endured ups and downs during his UFC tenure. He now looks to end a two-fight skid by taking out Sterling. As for ‘Funk Master,’ the underrated former world champion plans to showcase his potential to become the featherweight king.

Lastly, Bo Nickal will return for his third Octagon appearance at UFC 300 and hopes to extend his undefeated record. To do so, the former Penn State wrestler must get through Cody Brundage, who is riding a two-fight win streak after an impressive first-round knockout against Zach Reese on December 2.

Watch Dana White announce the three fights for UFC 300 and more below:

Expand Tweet

Is Conor McGregor fighting at UFC 300?

The anticipation for UFC 300 is growing daily, leading to fans wondering who could be in the main event. The most predicted choice would be Conor McGregor, who is expected to return to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

With that said, McGregor’s official return date hasn’t been confirmed, as the UFC could be considering who he should fight.

Dana White has repeatedly said ‘The Notorious’ would take on Michael Chandler. Yet, recent rumors have pointed to the former two-division world champion potentially taking on Nate Diaz in a must-see trilogy bout.

Only time will tell when and who McGregor will meet in his highly-anticipated Octagon return.

Expand Tweet