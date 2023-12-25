"Consider that done" - Dana White makes epic promise to book legendary fighter for UFC 300 who also fought on UFC 200 and UFC 100

Dana White seems keen to have one of the most tenured lightweights in company history fight at UFC 300.

The figurehead of the Ultimate Fighting Championship has been steadily booking fights for the company's looming mega card as many celebrate the holidays with loved ones.

Speaking to Adam Catterall of TNT Sports prior to UFC 296, White had a positive reception from the host, suggesting that Jim Miller fight at UFC 300. The 40 year old has fought at both UFC 100 as well as UFC 200. It would be a nice extra feather in the cap of what is already quite the deep resume if Miller were to also feature on 300.

The two would end up shaking on it, and White played around by saying Merry Christmas and suggested he would facilitate giving that gift to Catterall. As the two were conversing back and forth about this potential April booking, the UFC CEO said:

"That is a great story. That is a great story... I'll get that done for you... I'll get Jim Miller on the card for you. Consider that done... Text Mick (Maynard) and Sean (Shelby) and tell him we need Jim Miller on UFC 300. So I don't forget."

Check out the clip on White discussing potentially Miller fighting at UFC 300 below:

Dana White and how long he's been promoting Jim Miller

Dana White's respect for Jim Miller seemed evident in how he handled the UFC 300 question. It makes sense, as the polarizing promoter has been featuring Miller for over fifteen years.

The New Jersey native debuted with the organization at UFC 89 in October 2008 after cutting his teeth in CFFC and IFL while also winning the Ring of Combat 155-pound belt.

Miller bested David Baron via third-round rear naked choke and has had a marvelous career in the octagon since then.

Miller has secured wins over fighters like Donald Cerrone, Clay Guida, Thiago Alves, Joe Lauzon, Takanori Gomi, and Charles Oliveira, to name a few.

'A-10' has also shared the cage with big names like Nate Diaz, Benson Henderson, Beneil Dariush, Dustin Poirier, Anthony Pettis, and Dan Hooker to outline some examples.