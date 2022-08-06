"Their arrogance will kill them" - Charles Oliveira says he is silently watching everything Islam Makhachev's team has been saying about him

Charles Oliveira will look to silence any doubters in Islam Makhachev's camp during their upcoming bout for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Speaking to MMA Hoje, Oliveira indicated that he is not taking too kindly to those who think that it's a forgone conclusion Makhachev will defeat him in their upcoming bout.

In a translated clip from a recently posted Instagram video, Charles Oliveira said:

"There's one thing I need to tell you. I want to tell you... They're being arrogant, and that's what will kill them. The arrogance from their manager, from former fighters... will kill them. No one will ever hit me harder than life already hit me. I'm a guy that escaped a heart-blowing condition."

Oliveira continued:

"Rheumatism on my bones that even the doctor said I would never fight again. I'm coming to your house, my friend, to fight you. To make history and keep my legacy going as the UFC lightweight champion... You're talking a lot of shit...Like I've always respected all of you. But you better pay attention, so don't cry about it later. That's all I have to say."

Charles Oliveira's quest to regain gold

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to clash at UFC 280 on October 22, with the winner being crowned as the top lightweight fighter in the company.

'do Bronx' has emerged victorious from his last eleven bouts, while Makhachev, on the other hand, is riding a ten-fight winning streak heading into this Abu Dhabi pay-per-view main event bout.

Though the bout will not transpire until the fall, the excitement is already burgeoning.

Charles Oliveira lost his belt on the scale when he weighed in at 155.5 pounds before his last bout in May. He went on to finish Justin Gaethje by way of rear-naked-choke in the first round of their UFC 274 pay-per-view main event bout.

Technically, Oliveira will be looking to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion at UFC 280, and just like his first run, it will be in a vacant title fight scenario. Oliveira cemented himself as UFC lightweight world champion when he bested Michael Chandler via TKO in the second round of their UFC 262 title fight last May.

Oliveira notched a only title defense to-date when he submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round via rear-naked choke at UFC 269 last December.

