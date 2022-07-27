"If Charles' back hits the ground, he's losing" - Chael Sonnen believes Charles Oliveira's ability to defend takedowns will play a huge role in fight against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev's upcoming title bout is already piquing Chael Sonnen's interest.

On a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen discussed several machinations of the looming lightweight matchup at UFC 280 in October. 'The American Gangster' admitted that Oliveira's discourse about Makhachev has generated interest in the fight that wasn't really there before Oliveira fought Justin Gaethje.

In discussing some of the stylistic aspects of Oliveira vs. Makhachev, Sonnen said:

"Can he stop the takedown? If Charles' plan, and I've heard this said not only by Charles but by his defenders and by his own team, about how good he is on the ground and all the work that he can do on the ground. None of that is true. If Charles' back hits the ground, he's losing... You may like that or you may not. This isn't my opinion. This is the history of the sport."

Watch the video below:

Both of these 155 pounders are on double-digit win streaks leading into this fall's fight for the vacant belt. Charles Oliveira has won his last 11 contests straight while Makhachev has garnered victories across his last 10 fights straight.

Charles Oliveira's path to UFC 280

Oliveira has the most submission victories in UFC history and he has 16 finishes inside the Octagon in that vein. He has a remarkable 21 career submission wins overall.

The Brazilian is also closing in on double digit territory for KOs and TKOs with nine to his credit.

'Do Bronx' now finds himself a few months out from another vacant title fight for the 155 pound strap. Press conferences are already taking place for this huge Abu Dhabi event in autumn.

Oliveira was in town doing media work for that title fight over the last weekend.

This will be Oliveira's sophomore fight of the calendar year and Makhachev will also be taking his second bout of 2022.

Charles Oliveira finished Justin Gaethje via first-round rear-naked choke at UFC 274 during their May pay-per-view main event. Islam Makhachev put away Bobby Green by way of first round ground and pound in their February UFC Fight Night headliner.

