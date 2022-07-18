"We tried to make the Beneil Dariush fight" - Dana White explains why Charles Oliveira is next for Islam Makhachev 

Dana White has given a simple explanation in regards to how the next UFC lightweight championship fight came about.

During the UFC Long Island broadcast over the weekend, a clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev was announced. The pair will meet for the vacant title at UFC 280 on October 22.

During his appearance at the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference, Dana White discussed several subjects, including major highlights from this past weekend's event and when big superstars like Jon Jones and Colby Covington will return.

In regards to how Oliveira vs. Makhachev came together, Dana White said:

"We tried to make the [Beneil] Dariush [versus Makhachev] fight. [Dariush] broke his ankle. That fight [Makhachev vs. Oliveira] makes sense in Abu Dhabi. Everybody wanted to do it. Everybody wanted to see it. So here we are."

Watch Dana White speak at the press conference below:

Makhachev is riding a 10-fight winning streak into this first UFC title bid. The Russian has been in fine form since suffering his lone UFC loss to Adriano Martins in his sophomore Octagon effort.

Makhachev has collected important wins over Gleison Tibau, Arman Tsarukyan, Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, and Bobby Green.

'Do Bronx', meanwhile, has won 11 on the bounce. Oliveira never lost his crown in competition and the only reason he is a former champion is because of a weight miss last time out.

Oliveira has had his hand raised against Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, and Kevin Lee across his spectacular winning run.

Who could be next for Beneil Dariush?

Beneil Dariush is currently ranked No.6 in the UFC's lightweight division. He is riding a seven-fight winning streak and is poised for the biggest opportunity of his mixed martial arts career next time out.

Names like Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier stand out as individuals above Dariush who don't have dance partners yet. Also, current No.9-ranked contender Mateusz Gamrot is a potential option and is someone White has previously mentioned publicly as a possible opponent for the Iranian-American.

Dariush has been nursing a leg injury and is reportedly targeting a return towards the end of the summer. As mentioned by White, an attempt was made to book Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush together earlier this year, but fell through following the latter's injury.

Dariush last competed in May 2021, when he bested Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision at UFC 262.

