Chael Sonnen reveals how Dana White is evolving the UFC's business model into something new in 2022

Dana White seems to be using new promotional tactics for the first time in over two decades.

On a recent episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen discussed how some of the biggest stars across the present day UFC landscape are largely absent. Although, they are in a way where it is not affecting business badly at all.

Also, there seems now seemingly less rush than ever to get the big moneymakers signed for fights.

In addressing the shift in UFC's methods for promoting fights, Sonnen said:

"In 2001, when he (Dana) had a vision to start this organistion. The mindset that he had and what he was positive he needed and put that with Dana White of 2022, they would be in disagreement with each other."

"The fights that we're getting, the ratings that we're doing. The sell out audience, the buzz around MMA is as strong as it's ever been."

"But 2001 Dana White would have been very clear to tell you there's no business here unless I have stars. I can have a roster that's light... Dana would have been right. For 21 years, that was absolutely what he needed.

"But we're in a different phase right now and it's got to be studied. You've got to understand what's happening to start to break down why."

Sonnen knows all too well how the UFC can promote a cluster of top stars. 'The American Gangster' was within that top tier of UFC fighters at one point. Sonnen had prizefights on big pay-per-views and key television broadcasts with three title bids over two divisions.

Chael Sonnen had two middleweight title bids against Anderson Silva at UFC 117 and UFC 148, respectively. Plus, 'The American Gangster' had a light heavyweight title affair against Jon Jones at UFC 159.

Dana White and his latest promotional effort

White was on the scene at UFC Long Island yesterday, indicated by his presence at the weigh-ins.

The UFC Long Island main event saw Yair Rodriguez emerge victorious via injury TKO over Brian Ortega in what was seen as a title eliminator by many.

In the UFC Long Island co-main event, Amanda Lemos bested Michelle Waterson-Gomez via second round guillotine choke in a battle between ranked strawweights. Waterson-Gomez was the number 10-ranked contender and Lemos was ranked at number 11 at 115 pounds heading into the fight.

