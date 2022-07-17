"Some women pay a lot for lips like this" - Classy Miesha Tate's spirits not broken after tough loss at UFC Long Island

Miesha Tate suffered a setback in her first flyweight bout in the UFC. Tate took on former title challenger Lauren Murphy and was outworked for three rounds before Murphy saw her arm raised thanks to a unanimous decision win. The fight served as the main card opener for UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, which took place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, Long Island, New York.

'Cupcake' has always been a class act, and her reaction to her most recent loss was no different. In a post on Instagram, Miesha Tate joked about how her swollen lips were the object of desire for women around the world who pay to have their lips worked on. The former bantamweight champion made light of the fact that she simply had to get into a fight to get such full lips. Her caption read:

"Some women pay a lot of money for lips like these! All I had to do was get in a little fist fight! Tonight wasn’t my night, congratulations to @laurenmurphymma and we continue to learn the lessons of life! I had the most UH-mazing dinner at my favorite restaurant @cheeseboatbk and met Mama Cheeseboat herself. I’m still blessed beyond measure win lose or draw! Thank you to all those who continue to love and support me regardless, you know who you are"

Miesha Tate will have to wait before she can fight Valentina Shevchenko

The former bantamweight queen was eager to test herself against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Tate was invigorated after Taila Santos made 'The Bullet' seem beatable for the first time since Amanda Nunes.

During media obligations ahead of UFC Long Island, Tate expressed her confidence in being able to beat 'The Bullet'. Owing to her grappling prowess, 'Cupcake' is confident she can give Shevchenko a run for her money after watching Santos' performance at UFC 275.

However, now that she has lost convincingly to Lauren Murphy, Miesha Tate will probably go back to the drawing board and assess her options. While she can continue to stay at flyweight, it will take a fairly impressive performance in her next outing to cut the line and become the No.1 contender.

