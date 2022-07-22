"In-shape and in the best of times, difficult to do" - Chael Sonnen reacts to Daniel Cormier's comments about 205 lbs comeback

Chael Sonnen has had his curiosity piqued by Daniel Cormier mentioning a light heavyweight comeback.

In a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen discussed where Cormier's is at. He also spoke about the differing approach 'DC' had to leaving amateur wrestling, how other light heavyweights should respond to Cormier, and more.

In discussing Cormier's perception that since he vacated 205 lb gold he could return to a title shot within that class, Sonnen said:

"I can't beat that logic and I also know he's not trying to maneuver and get himself something. Because Daniel getting down to 205 pounds in-shape and in the best of times, difficult to do. Retired and going to come back, nearly impossible? Truly. I mean if you use history as your trajectory for the future, Daniel can't make weight."

Chael Sonnen continued:

"But it's the weight class that he put himself at. Now is he just having fun? Maybe, but he made a very compelling case. He crossed his T's and dotted his I's which also lended a bit of sincerity to it."

Watch the video below:

While Sonnen doesn't necessarily see this coming to fruition, heis intrigued by the methods of 'DC' as of late.

Chael Sonnen's light heavyweight efforts

While more often regarded for his profile as a middleweight, Chael Sonnen does have some notable instances as a light heavyweight too. 'The American Gangster' plied his trade as a light heavyweight early on and collected regional titles with the Dangerzone and Gladiator Challenge at 205 pounds.

In fact, Sonnen made his UFC debut as a light heavyweight. However, he ultimately fell to Renato 'Babalu' Sobral via second-round triangle choke at UFC 55 in October 2005.

Sonnen went on to contend for the UFC light heavyweight world championship. However, he ended up in a losing effort against Jon Jones at UFC 159 in April 2013.

After that failed title bid, he then secured a first-round guillotine choke victory over former Pride Grand Prix champion Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua. He beat the UFC light heavyweight champion in their UFC Fight Night 26 main event in August 2013.

Following a retirement period, Sonnen returned to Bellator and split a pair of 205 pound bouts against Tito Ortiz (loss) and Wanderlei Silva (win).

He followed it up with a pair of fights through Bellator's heavyweight grand prix vs. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Fedor Emelianenko. Sonnen then had his career swan song at light heavyweight in losing effort to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222.

