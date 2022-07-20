"You did some stuff to my career that never let me settle" - Daniel Cormier on why it is not easy for him to forget and forgive Jon Jones' impact on his career

Jon Jones may never be in good standing with Daniel Cormier.

On a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, Cormier sat down to discuss a myriad of subjects in honor of his 2022 UFC Hall of Fame Induction. 'DC' talked about his upbringing, turbulent personal life, and much more.

During the chat, Cormier referenced a tweet by 'Bones' in which the former UFC champion mentioned how he no longer holds any bad blood for his well-documented rival.

In the tweet above, Jon Jones stated:

"I know you probably won’t believe me but at the end of the day I think of DC the same way I think of all my other past opponents. Was just a past opponent. Once we get the knuckle sandwiches out of the way, there’s really nothing to be mad about anymore"

While discussing if he can ever forgive and forget some of the past transgressions with Jon Jones, Cormier said:

"Easy for him to say water under the bridge. But for me, it's like man, you did some stuff to my career that never let me settle. Because now I don't know. I can know through the fights that yeah, man, maybe this dude was just better than me. But I also know that if you're not doing the things that aren't boosting you, can you really work to the level that I'm working?"

Watch the interview/ video below:

Jones and Cormier had a pair of highly publicized light heavyweight world title fights with each other. 'Bones' won the first bout via unanimous decision at UFC 182 to retain his crown. The second fight at UFC 214 was initially a knockout win for Jones, but it was overturned after an in-competition drug test failure.

Jon Jones' next step

'Bones' has been preparing for a move towards heavyweight for the last couple of years. He seems to largely be eyeing one of two opponents for his divisional debut: Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic.

Jon Jones is the most decorated light heavyweight champion in UFC history. He cemented himself as the youngest champion in the company's history, winning the belt at the age of 23. Jones bested Shogun Rua at UFC 128 via third-round TKO in March 2011. He has exclusively fought in 205 pound world championship fights since that bout.

