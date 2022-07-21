"Wrestlers are the ones that can kill jiu-jitsu" - Daniel Cormier details the unique threat that Islam Makhachev will bring for Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira is a phenom but Islam Makhachev has a defined path to victory in the eyes of Daniel Cormier.

On a recent episode of the DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark discussed the recent UFC Long Island card, the upcoming UFC London event, and more.

While discussing the October fight for the vacant lightweight world title at UFC 280, Cormier said:

"Both of these guys are on double-digit win streaks in the weight class. They both look like absolute savages. The opening odds came out and Makhachev is a 2-1 favorite over Charles Oliveira. I think where the biggest issue comes is like what you said, people who are afraid to follow Charles to the ground, not this guy."

Cormier added that the Brazilian's inclination to relentlessly pressure his opponents could play right into Makhachev's hands:

"Charles' desire to go forward always and to pressure and engage may ultimately be one of the issues that he has. Islam's sticky and when he gets too close he'll take him down. His top pressure is so heavy. They say wrestlers are the ones that can kill jiu-jitsu. I believe that is where the issue is going to be for Charles Oliveira, if there is an issue for Charles Oliveira."

Oliveira seems far from worried about the heavy top pressure that Cormier discussed.

Makhachev is readying for his first-ever UFC title shot. Meanwhile, 'do Bronx' is looking to regain the belt he never lost inside the cage.

Charles Oliveira's path to lightweight gold

Oliveira came in a bit overweight prior to his last fight with Justin Gaethje and was stripped of his 155-pound crown. He ended up finishing the former WSOF champion in the first frame of the fight via rear-naked choke at UFC 274 in May.

Previously, Oliveira captured the vacant gold against Michael Chandler at UFC 262 last May and defended his crown versus Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December.

Check out an in-depth look at the Oliveira vs. Poirier title fight:

On his road to the title, Oliveira strung together wins over notable names like Clay Guida, Jim Miller, Nik Lentz, Jared Gordon, Kevin Lee, and Tony Ferguson.

'Do Bronx' finds himself in another vacant 155-pound title fight this fall and is a sizable betting underdog in the opening odds against Makhachev. The surging Russian warrior is a two-to-one favorite as he attempts to become a first-time champion over the Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert.

