"He's on my Mount Rushmore" - Fans react as Tom Aspinall’s Christmas cheer hints at UFC 300 superfight with Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall's latest social media post has sent the MMA world buzzing with speculation of a potential super fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 300 next year.

Pereira, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, recently hinted at a move up to heavyweight, prompting fans to ponder his chances against the interim heavyweight champion.

The Brazilian's cryptic social media message, featuring a puzzling equation of '30 + 300 = 3,' fueled rumors of him bulking up and targeting the heavyweight belt at UFC 300, the landmark 300th event in the promotion's history.

With undisputed heavyweight king Jon Jones likely facing Stipe Miocic next, fans instantly started dreaming of a Pereira vs. Aspinall showdown.

Adding to the hype, Aspinall recently posted a picture alongside Pereira, further igniting speculations among fans and fellow fighters alike.

An X user commented, writing:

"If Alex goes triple he’s on my Mount Rushmore I don’t care"

UFC lightweight contender Terrence Mckinney posted:

Pereira x Aspinall??? 👀 🔥🔥"

MMA journalist Oscar Willis also took to X and wrote:

"Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira offering us breadcrumbs."

Others wrote:

"I’m so down for this"

"Interim title fight main eventing a landmark event fits perfectly on how the ufc has been run over the yrs"

Another had a more critical stance on the potential matchup writing:

"All the pressure on aspinall if it happens, love to see that he’s down to risk possibly being promoted to undisputed if Jones retires. Pereira playing with house money, he loses and it’s just failure of an impossible task, he wins and he’s assured MMA immortality."

Check out the other comments below:

Glover Teixeira on Alex Pereira potentially stepping up to heavyweight in future

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira has thrown his weight behind Alex Pereira's potential move to heavyweight, believing the Brazilian powerhouse possesses the tools to dominate another division and write his name in MMA history as a three-belt champion.

As Pereira's coach and cornerman, Teixeira has intimate knowledge of the reigning light heavyweight king's physical prowess and discipline.

In a recent interview, he expressed confidence in Alex Pereira's ability to bulk up and compete effectively at heavyweight:

"It’s all a process. ‘Poatan’ is a disciplined professional, and that’s why he managed to make 185 in the first place. It’s not easy for anyone to do what he did... If he were to move up, he would change his diet and training routine outside the camp to gain mass. 'Poatan’ walks around 233 pounds and I think he can go to 246, but not [over that], you know? I think 242 would be good.” [H/t MMA Fighting]

